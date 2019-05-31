|
Siege Refraktor Teletraan File Revealing A Possible Camera Mode With Extra Parts
2005 Boards member*Seeaich*has sahred in our boards an interesting finding via the*Teletraan-1 Database on Hasbros website.
Use Refraktor’s code (Reflector) in the Teletraan-1 Database
*to unlock a nice Refraktor wallpaper, but there’s more than meets the eye here. First, the text “Microx M” is written in Cybertronian on the wallpaper. A nod to the original Microman Microx toy which became G1 Reflector. Then, we have a series of Refraktor’s camera mode illustrations, but showing off some extra parts like a bigger lens, a flash cube, a central raised viewfinder pillar and a control pad top. The extra parts made » Continue Reading.
