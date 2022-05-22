Warehouses of Hasbro US has received the biggest shipment of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gimmick toyline to date. The new shipment received on May 20th also contains the most variety as well. Received toys (New to US): Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Power Alliance 2-pack Optimus Prime Item Code: F46125X00 Product Code: TRA MV7 BA WEAPONIZER 2PK OPTIMUS PRIME Items Per Case: 6 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Power Combiners Assortment Item Code: F38985L00 Product Code: TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 20 AST Items Per Case: 4 You can check out the list of newly received known toys with this shipment, » Continue Reading.
