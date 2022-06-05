Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,392

Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Transforming Optimus Primal Role Play Mask



Making its way across the internet this morning is a very peculiar product: What appears to be a Rise of the Beasts Optimus Primal role play mask that, in an unexpected twist, actually transforms into a fully-functional Optimus Primal robot figure. The photos in question show off the front and back of the mask as well as the robot mode, plus what may be our first look at the movie’s version of the Maximal logo. As always we recommend taking this with a grain of salt for now until we receive official confirmation. Check it out after the jump and



