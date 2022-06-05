Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Transforming Optimus Primal Role Play Mask
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,392
Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Transforming Optimus Primal Role Play Mask


Making its way across the internet this morning is a very peculiar product: What appears to be a Rise of the Beasts Optimus Primal role play mask that, in an unexpected twist, actually transforms into a fully-functional Optimus Primal robot figure. The photos in question show off the front and back of the mask as well as the robot mode, plus what may be our first look at the movie’s version of the Maximal logo. As always we recommend taking this with a grain of salt for now until we receive official confirmation. Check it out after the jump and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Transforming Optimus Primal Role Play Mask appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:37 AM   #2
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,643
Re: Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Transforming Optimus Primal Role Play M
Well....that's different...Not sure how I feel about that, kinda cool.
joshimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:17 PM   #3
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,899
Re: Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Transforming Optimus Primal Role Play M
Kind of looks like Beast Machines Primal.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.