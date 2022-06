Rumor: Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Leader Optimus Primal & Holiday Optimus Prime

Continuing our Rise of the Beasts news this morning, Transformers insider GotBot on Youtube (along with the backing of TFW’s Jtprime17) has shared two possible upcoming products for us: A Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Leader Optimus Primal and also a Holiday Optimus Prime. The former is self-explanatory but it’s unclear what exactly the latter will be at the moment. The specific listings are: Tra Gen Holiday Optimus Prime MSRP: $55.99 Tra Gen Studio series LDR TF7 ?Cyclops? MSRP: $55.99 Cyclops is code name for Optimus Primal Take this as a rumor for now, and stay tuned for » Continue Reading. The post Rumor: Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Leader Optimus Primal & Holiday Optimus Prime Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM