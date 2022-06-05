Continuing our Rise of the Beasts news this morning, Transformers insider GotBot on Youtube
(along with the backing of TFW’s Jtprime17) has shared two possible upcoming products for us: A Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Leader Optimus Primal and also a Holiday Optimus Prime. The former is self-explanatory but it’s unclear what exactly the latter will be at the moment. The specific listings are: Tra Gen Holiday Optimus Prime MSRP: $55.99 Tra Gen Studio series LDR TF7 ?Cyclops? MSRP: $55.99 Cyclops is code name for Optimus Primal Take this as a rumor for now, and stay tuned for » Continue Reading.
