Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers x G-Shock ?Back To The 80?s? Bumblebee And Megatron Watches In-Hand Imag
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,392
Transformers x G-Shock ?Back To The 80?s? Bumblebee And Megatron Watches In-Hand Imag


Courtesy of*Uranusdd on Facebook*we have in-hand images of the new*Transformers x G-Shock ?Back To The 80?s? Bumblebee and Megatron watches. Officially announced in May for the Chinese market, these G-Shock*watches come in a retro style decoration with colors inspired by Megatron and Bumblebee, the face of each character engraved in the steel back of each watch,**and a ?Cybertronian? round case is also included. We still have no concrete information about an international release of these watches outside China. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers x G-Shock ?Back To The 80?s? Bumblebee And Megatron Watches In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.