Courtesy of*Uranusdd on Facebook
*we have in-hand images of the new*Transformers x G-Shock ?Back To The 80?s? Bumblebee and Megatron watches. Officially announced in May for the Chinese market
, these G-Shock*watches come in a retro style decoration with colors inspired by Megatron and Bumblebee, the face of each character engraved in the steel back of each watch,**and a ?Cybertronian? round case is also included. We still have no concrete information about an international release of these watches outside China. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
