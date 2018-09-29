|
Generations War for Cybertron Siege New Listings including Voyager Soundwave, Springe
Walmart are updating their online listings for the upcoming Siege toyline – the first entry in the Generations War for Cybertron trilogy, and in the process, a bunch of new listings have come to light confirming more Decepticons for the line and backing up earlier listings. Some of the listings are for characters who were previously teased or who we might have been expecting, like Starscream
and Thundercracker
, whose tetrajet alternate forms have been spotted in promotional posters. But the real reveals here include listings for a new Voyager class Soundwave
and Springer
, together with Battlemasters » Continue Reading.
