Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,156
Generations War for Cybertron Siege New Listings including Voyager Soundwave, Springe


Walmart are updating their online listings for the upcoming Siege toyline – the first entry in the Generations War for Cybertron trilogy, and in the process, a bunch of new listings have come to light confirming more Decepticons for the line and backing up earlier listings. Some of the listings are for characters who were previously teased or who we might have been expecting, like Starscream and Thundercracker, whose tetrajet alternate forms have been spotted in promotional posters. But the real reveals here include listings for a new Voyager class Soundwave and Springer, together with Battlemasters &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations War for Cybertron Siege New Listings including Voyager Soundwave, Springer, Starscream and Thundercracker appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 05:03 PM
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,012
Re: Generations War for Cybertron Siege New Listings including Voyager Soundwave, Spr
All that news sounds very promising, can't wait and my wallet is already worried.
