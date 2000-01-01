Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Space Needed -- ((for sale, by Steamwhistle))
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
steamwhistle
Armada
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 650
Space Needed -- ((for sale, by Steamwhistle))
A couple of things up for sale:

Transformers:
Perceptor, G1 TRU Re-Issue [MiSB] // $100
Alternators Sideswipe [MiSB] // $38
MP Wheeljack [MiSB] // $111
CW SkyLynx [MiSB] // $55
Generations Sandstorm [MiSB] // $42
Generations Springer [MiSB] // $42

= @ = @ = @ = @ = @ = @ = @ = @ =

Prefer to sell, rather than trade, however,
Items wanted for potential trade: (complete, and excellent quality only)
LG40 Astrotrain - MiB preferred
MP11 Skywarp - MiB preferred
G1 Autobot Cars (various) - Encore issue, MiB preferred
G1 Autobot Minibots (various) - Encore issue, MiB preferred

Prices listed here are in CDN$.
Shipping is extra, and will be at cost (via Canada Post, unless otherwise requested).
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2008 Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Set Autobots
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Minibots Great Condition
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Cassettes All But One Complete
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Sky Lynx Toy Complete With Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Omega Supreme Complete W Box Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.