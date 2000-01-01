|
Space Needed -- ((for sale, by Steamwhistle))
A couple of things up for sale:
Transformers:
Perceptor, G1 TRU Re-Issue [MiSB] // $100
Alternators Sideswipe [MiSB] // $38
MP Wheeljack [MiSB] // $111
CW SkyLynx [MiSB] // $55
Generations Sandstorm [MiSB] // $42
Generations Springer [MiSB] // $42
= @ = @ = @ = @ = @ = @ = @ = @ =
Prefer to sell, rather than trade, however,
Items wanted for potential trade: (complete, and excellent quality only)
LG40 Astrotrain - MiB preferred
MP11 Skywarp - MiB preferred
G1 Autobot Cars (various) - Encore issue, MiB preferred
G1 Autobot Minibots (various) - Encore issue, MiB preferred
Prices listed here are in CDN$.
Shipping is extra, and will be at cost (via Canada Post, unless otherwise requested).