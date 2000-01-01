steamwhistle Armada Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 650

Space Needed -- ((for sale, by Steamwhistle)) A couple of things up for sale:



Transformers:

Perceptor, G1 TRU Re-Issue [MiSB] // $100

Alternators Sideswipe [MiSB] // $38

MP Wheeljack [MiSB] // $111

CW SkyLynx [MiSB] // $55

Generations Sandstorm [MiSB] // $42

Generations Springer [MiSB] // $42



Prefer to sell, rather than trade, however,

Items wanted for potential trade: (complete, and excellent quality only)

LG40 Astrotrain - MiB preferred

MP11 Skywarp - MiB preferred

G1 Autobot Cars (various) - Encore issue, MiB preferred

G1 Autobot Minibots (various) - Encore issue, MiB preferred



Prices listed here are in CDN$.

Shipping is extra, and will be at cost (via Canada Post, unless otherwise requested).

"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."

