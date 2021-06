Takara Tomy Transformer Beast Wars Vintage Reissues Announcement

Thanks to Dengeki Hobby we can confirm that Takara Tomy will also offer the*Transformer Beast Wars Vintage Reissues for the Japanese market. These reissues show no discernible differences compared to the images we have seen of their Hasbro counterparts. While these figures are Walmart exclusives in the US , Takara Tomy have chosen to offer the Beast Wars reissues as Takara Tomy Mall and Cybertron Satellite exclusives. – Transformer Beast Wars Vintage Optimus Primal – 9900 Yen/$90.37 – Transformer Beast Wars Vintage Megatron – 9900 Yen/$90.37 – Transformer Beast Wars Vintage Cheetor – 4950 Yen/$45.18