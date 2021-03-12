|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class Out In The US
Thanks to our 2005 Board mod and newsie*Onslaught24*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class is out at US retail. Core class Megatron and Starscream were found at Target in*St. Petersburg,*Florida. Time to check your nearest stores to try to add more Kingdom figure for your collections. Happy hunting!
