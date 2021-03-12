|
Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Reissues Additional Stock Images & Listings
Courtesy of our very own Jtprime 17 we have some extra stock images of the recently revealed*Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Reissues for your viewing pleasure. Walmart have updated listings of the classic Beast Wars Optimus Primal
, Cheetor
, Megatron
and Rattrap toys from the 90’s and they have added some extra pictures. Strangely, some images of the previous Beast Wars 10th anniversary toys are also shown. We can see the “Mutant mask” of Optimus Primal and Megatron as well as shots of the accessories. All listings are “out of stock” at the moment, however we have no official » Continue Reading.
