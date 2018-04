Powered Convoy Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 91

Combiner Wars G1-style Megatron



Unfortunately, most eBay options seem to originate overseas and I can't tell if they're bootlegs. Does anyone have any experience with this? I tried looking for an MP Shockwave a few months ago and ran into the same thing. I just can't tell what's legit anymore



