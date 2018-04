prime Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: NOTL, Ontario Posts: 133

Can anyone fluent in Cybertronian read what's on the PotP boxes? I was looking at the packaging artwork (the card I guess it's called?) for my PotP Dinobots and noticed what looks like cybertronian on the upper right side. I checked all my dinobots and they all are the same symbols. My cybertronian is pretty rusty but I'm curious what it says.