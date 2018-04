M-Deck Ion Blaster Commander ? Human Sized G1 Optimus Prime Rifle Prototype

New 3P company M-Deck has surprised us with their first project. Rather than a new transforming figure, they have showed an impressive*Human Sized G1 Optimus Prime Rifle Prototype, called Ion Blaster Commander. The images of the prototype surfaced via M-Deck Facebook and Website , and they reveal a very nice sculpted gun, as if it were taken from the cartoon, with very nice details and finishing, and more than meets the eye on it. Here's a description of the product from the website: ION BLASTER COMMANDER*DESCRIPTION A replica of one of the most iconic weapons in the universe of