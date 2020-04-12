Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse, Seasons One and Two: Giglio, Mastello & Sycamore Character D
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:15 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,541
Transformers Cyberverse, Seasons One and Two: Giglio, Mastello & Sycamore Character D


With season three character design shares and episodes in full swing, today we take you on a journey back through Cyberverse seasons one and two via a sample of images attached to this post that are courtesy of the artists who recently posted their contributions. Visit each artist’s complete gallery, then share your Cyberverse thoughts on the 2005 boards!  Francesco Giglio  Space, Nicholas Mastello in space… no one can hear you squee  Earth, Nicholas Mastello yea it was pretty epek but there wasn’t a rat character … 0/10  Cybertron, Nicholas Mastello &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse, Seasons One and Two: Giglio, Mastello & Sycamore Character Design Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Autobot Sideswipe MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Universe Voyager Vector Prime 25th Anniversary 100% Complete w/ Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Primal Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.