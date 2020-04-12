|
Transformers Cyberverse, Seasons One and Two: Giglio, Mastello & Sycamore Character D
With season three
character design shares and episodes in full swing, today we take you on a journey back through Cyberverse seasons one and two via a sample of images attached to this post that are courtesy of the artists who recently posted their contributions. Visit each artist’s complete gallery, then share your Cyberverse thoughts on the 2005 boards! Francesco Giglio
Space, Nicholas Mastello
in space… no one can hear you squee Earth, Nicholas Mastello
yea it was pretty epek
but there wasn’t a rat character … 0/10 Cybertron, Nicholas Mastello » Continue Reading.
