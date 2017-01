Autotrooper

Sup y'all!

I have a Asian edition Kiss Players Autotrooper here , looking to sell or trade for 3p/mp.

He's loose with pylon gun, minor wear. Repaint of RX-7 white police car. If your interested let me know. Shipping at buyers cost pls make an offer

Looking for mp Ironhide and Prowl, ko is ok as long as they r nice, loose is fine too thx