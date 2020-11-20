Marcotron Beasty Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 370

Re: First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Beast Wars Airazor and G1 Huffer I'm going to need Huffer, Airrazor, and Dinobot looks really smartly made.

Inferno, they had the Grapple mold, so that's a repaint.



Ultra Magnus, if it's anything like the Siege version, is going to suck. I actually bought Magnus on sale, and ended up returning him, which is a thing I have never done with a transformer, cuz he was just that bad. The truck mode is a turdwagon, and the pieces barely held together in robot mode.



Up for sale now, Universe Dinobot if anyone wants to make an offer.