Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Beast Wars Airazor and G1 Huffer


Check out this first look at*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Beast Wars Airazor and Generation 1 Huffer.* While the image is low resolution it’s great to see confirmation that we can anticipate these figures in the new year.

The post First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Beast Wars Airazor and G1 Huffer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:55 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Re: First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Beast Wars Airazor and G1 Huffer
Wrong Inferno. Airrazor and Dinobot look really cool, though. Looks like they're putting Dinobot's real head inside a fake head for his robot mode chest.
Today, 04:19 PM   #3
Marcotron
Beasty
Re: First Look at Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Beast Wars Airazor and G1 Huffer
I'm going to need Huffer, Airrazor, and Dinobot looks really smartly made.
Inferno, they had the Grapple mold, so that's a repaint.

Ultra Magnus, if it's anything like the Siege version, is going to suck. I actually bought Magnus on sale, and ended up returning him, which is a thing I have never done with a transformer, cuz he was just that bad. The truck mode is a turdwagon, and the pieces barely held together in robot mode.

Up for sale now, Universe Dinobot if anyone wants to make an offer.
