Pascal Iron Pasc Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 17,492

Hubert Gagnon, the French Canadian voice of G1 Optimus Prime (Optimus Primus), passed away yesterday. He was 73. He also voiced Homer Simpson for 28 years until he retired in 2017 because of cancer.Always thought he was better than Cullen, with his calm yet commanding voice.Here's the ultimate dual tribute...

