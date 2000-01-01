Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
R.I.P. Hubert Gagnon aka Optimus Primus
Today, 09:48 PM
#
1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,492
R.I.P. Hubert Gagnon aka Optimus Primus
Hubert Gagnon, the French Canadian voice of G1 Optimus Prime (Optimus Primus), passed away yesterday. He was 73. He also voiced Homer Simpson for 28 years until he retired in 2017 because of cancer.
Always thought he was better than Cullen, with his calm yet commanding voice.
Here's the ultimate dual tribute...
