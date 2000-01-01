Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page R.I.P. Hubert Gagnon aka Optimus Primus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:48 PM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,492
R.I.P. Hubert Gagnon aka Optimus Primus
Hubert Gagnon, the French Canadian voice of G1 Optimus Prime (Optimus Primus), passed away yesterday. He was 73. He also voiced Homer Simpson for 28 years until he retired in 2017 because of cancer.

Always thought he was better than Cullen, with his calm yet commanding voice.

Here's the ultimate dual tribute...

__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers armada minicons perceptor sideways space team planes lot mini cons
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Cybertron Legends Class LOT of 8 + 2 Bonus SDCC/Botcon Rares
Transformers
TRANSFORMER CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Movie Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX21 Bridge Watcher Shockwave Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX19 Shadow Tengu Sixshot Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.