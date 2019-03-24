|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Ultra Class Alpha Trion In-Package Images
Via InDemand Toys on Facebook
*we have our first in-package image of the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Ultra Class Alpha Trion. Alpha Trion is part of the Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 4 (together with Prowl) and it’s a complete new mold with a cool*“Laser Beam Blast” Action Attack, with 2 laser beams from each side of his starship mode. Check out the attached image after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Ultra Class Alpha Trion In-Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/