Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Ultra Class Alpha Trion In-Package Images

Via InDemand Toys on Facebook *we have our first in-package image of the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Ultra Class Alpha Trion. Alpha Trion is part of the Cyberverse Ultra Class Wave 4 (together with Prowl) and it's a complete new mold with a cool*"Laser Beam Blast" Action Attack, with 2 laser beams from each side of his starship mode. Check out the attached image after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!