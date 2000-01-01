Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
ImNotThePro
Fraser Valley BC Masterpiece Sale
Hey there, I have two of the Hasbro seekers for sale. Deciding to put the money towards some Autobots instead. I'm not too sure how much these guys are worth today, so OBO's are welcome. I'd prefer to meet in person.

I have the boxes, accessories, and all paperwork originally included for both of them. They've been transformed five or less times each, and have been on display since.

Hasbro Masterpiece Thundercracker (2012) - $150.00
Hasbro Masterpiece Starscream (2015 Generations MP-07) - $150.00

Thanks
