Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Power Of The Primes Leader Class Starscream In-Box And Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,123
Power Of The Primes Leader Class Starscream In-Box And Stock Images


Via Weibo user*???????????*we can share new*Power Of The Primes Leader Class Starscream In-Box And Stock Images for all of you. We have an in-box image of the upcoming Leader Class POTP Starcream*and stock images in robot mode and jet mode. Both mode display the integration of the new POTP combiner parts and the Prime Masters slots. Starscream shows a very G1 inspired deco for this new incarnation, specially in jet mode. As an extra bonus,*Planet Iacon On Facebook*has shared an image of the Singapore Toys R Us catalog with the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power Of The Primes Leader Class Starscream In-Box And Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:34 PM   #2
Longshot
Robot Master
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 758
Re: Power Of The Primes Leader Class Starscream In-Box And Stock Images
Surprisingly, I'm okay with how this Starscream looks.
Longshot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformer G1 autobot ultra magnus
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Inferno MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.