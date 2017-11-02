Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,123

New Hallmark Optimus Prime Holiday Ornament Found at Target



Thanks to Jacer of the 2005 boards for giving us the heads up on this. With the holidays looming over us, Jacer has found a new Optimus Prime tree ornament at his local Target in Wisconsin. While this Prime looks a bit… battle damaged, he would add a touch of Transformers fun to anyone’s holiday. Or for anyone who keeps their Christmas Tree up all year long! The ornament retails for only $8.00 and the DCPI is*051-06-7931 Click the title bar to discuss



