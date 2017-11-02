Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
New Hallmark Optimus Prime Holiday Ornament Found at Target


Thanks to Jacer of the 2005 boards for giving us the heads up on this. With the holidays looming over us, Jacer has found a new Optimus Prime tree ornament at his local Target in Wisconsin. While this Prime looks a bit… battle damaged, he would add a touch of Transformers fun to anyone’s holiday. Or for anyone who keeps their Christmas Tree up all year long! The ornament retails for only $8.00 and the DCPI is*051-06-7931 Click the title bar to discuss

The post New Hallmark Optimus Prime Holiday Ornament Found at Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:25 PM
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Re: New Hallmark Optimus Prime Holiday Ornament Found at Target
I saw an Optimus ornament like that and an 80's Voltron ornament at WalMart in their Hallmark display for like $8 each.
