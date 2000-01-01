Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Early TR stuff, and older Legends
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:26 AM
#
1
Fear or Courage
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Pickering
Posts: 147
Early TR stuff, and older Legends
Since I can't find this stuff locally in stores anymore, I figured I'd have a look here. Loose is fine, so long as the figures are in good condition and don't have defects.
TR Skullsmasher- One without loose hips.
TR Scourge
TR Perceptor
TR Ravage
TR Rumble
CW Buzzsaw
T30 Acid Storm and Venin
__________________
Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018
Fear or Courage
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Fear or Courage
Find More Posts by Fear or Courage
Today, 12:23 PM
#
2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,711
Re: Early TR stuff, and older Legends
Check The Bay in Pickering for Ravage and Rumble. I thought I saw them there a couple of weeks ago.
If you're going to this Sunday's Show in Mississauga I will have a CW Buzzsaw and TR Perceptor to sell at my table.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tonestar
Find More Posts by Tonestar
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
transformer G1 autobot ultra magnus
Vintage G1 Transformers Inferno MIB
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:54 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.