Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Takara Legends EX Grand Maximus Preorder Bonus Update


Good news, bad news time. When the exclusive Titan Class figure was announced, Takara required a minimum of 2000 preorders for the figure to make it to production. While that has happened, the minimum requirement of 3000 preorders to unlock the bonus Prime Master Pretender suit has not been reached. TF-pr provides us this update via their Twitter. Here is what was said: *LG – EX Grand Maximus’ reservation has ended. We did not reach the target number attached to the bonus “Grand Printer Tender Suit”, but we decided to commercialize it at 2,000 OVER! Thank you &#187; Continue Reading.

