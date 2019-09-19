Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,454

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Sergeant Thunde



Transformers Trading Card Game Design Lead Ken Nagle brings us another Wave 4 character reveal: Sergeant Thundercracker* is a new archetype all by himself. He does a great job of highlighting the places in the game we want to push like Decepticons, Planes, and black icons that havent been in the spotlight enough. What do you think of this design upgrade in comparison to Wave 1’s Thundercracker? Read Ken’s



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



