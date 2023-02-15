Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,315

Experiences With Storing Toys in Storage Lockers? A question arose this morning and I'd like to see if anyone has first hand experience?



Does anyone store their stuff in a non temperature controlled locker? If so how has it worked out?





