RiD Rail Racer Review

Jumping back in time a little bit to look at he who was number 10 in the transformers trios countdown I recently did; this is Robots in Disguise 2001 Team Bullet Train combiner Rail Racer! All in one, we will look at Railspike, Midnight Express and Rapid Run, as well, as, their combined mode. How well does he/they hold up some 20 years later? Let's find out!