Today, 06:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,499
Symbiote Studios Transformers Unicron Plush: Comic-Con Special Edition Exclusive Avai


The previously revealed Transformers Unicron Plush is now available to order directly from Symbiote Studios, in addition to two other items you can also score at Comic-Con Special Edition or Los Angeles Comic Con: Transformers: Me Grimlock Want to Munch Metal Shirt, $19.99 Catnip Bravo x Transformers: Optimus and Catnip Bravo Shirt, $19.99 Sound off about these latest additions to your collection on the 2005 boards!

The post Symbiote Studios Transformers Unicron Plush: Comic-Con Special Edition Exclusive Available To Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



