Once again, thanks to our very own mod Gamerlingual we have a direct coverage of the*Takara Tomy Hobby Expo in Japan. While most of the toys on display are new for the Japanese market, we had already seen them in one way or another, but there was an unexpected surprise. Legacy Breakdown was on display, in some way. He was spotted as part of Menasor’s leg. In any case, we finally have our first look at the last Legacy Stunticon with almost 20 images of him. We also have images of Haslab Victory Saber which was on display together with » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Hobby Expo Round Up – First Look At Legacy Wildrider, Haslab Victory Saber and More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...