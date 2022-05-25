Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager Junkheap Out At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*wtrz*for giving us the head up of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager Junkheap. SS 86-14 Junkheap (retool of SS 86-09 Wreck-Gar) was found at a Target store in Arizona. Time to check you nearest stores to grab this figure for your collection. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager Junkheap Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



