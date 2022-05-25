Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,339

Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager Junkheap Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*wtrz*for giving us the head up of our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager Junkheap. SS 86-14 Junkheap (retool of SS 86-09 Wreck-Gar) was found at a Target store in Arizona. Time to check you nearest stores to grab this figure for your collection. Happy hunting!



