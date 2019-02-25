|
WizKids? G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Unpainted Miniatures Images
*we have our first look at*WizKids’ G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Unpainted Miniatures*official renders. While back in February, we had learned that WizKids*announced a brand new initiative with*Hasbro*to bring miniature figures based on*Transformers,*G.I. Joe*and*My Little Pony*franchises.
*Now, we finally have a look at the G1 inspired Transformers figurines. They are called “Deep Cuts” and there’s something curious about them as you can read on the official description below: “Transformers Themed Deep Cuts Unpainted Miniatures let fans get creative with their favorite Bots and decorate them any way they want. Each miniature comes pre-primed and ready to paint out of » Continue Reading.
