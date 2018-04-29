|
New Rescue Bots Academy Mega Mighties Heatwave Listed On Hasbro Website
Thanks to of 2005 Boards member Hotconvoy for giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Optimus Prime listed on Hasbro website. This Heatwave figure is a cute*super-deformed, non-transforming 11-inch action figure with limited articulation, similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline. Heatwave would be the fourth figure on this line. Bumblebee and Hot Shot were already released, so the recently revealed Optimus Prime
and Heatwave could be Wave 2. We first learned about the Mega Mighties line via a new*trademark
*and we saw our first images via a*ToysRUs Malaysia catalog
*in 2018. Hasbro Website » Continue Reading.
