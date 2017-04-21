Last week, we announced that Beast Wars was joining the Earth Wars
with the addition of Optimus Primal and BW Megatron to the game. To celebrate, Space Ape is releasing a mini-comic by artist Nathan Webb that shows their arrival to the story, Quantum Beast Leap. The first three pages were released through fan sites and today we have all 3 available for you to view. The conclusion to the story will be voted on during a live stream with Space Ape via their Twitch
channel soon! On top of this, during
