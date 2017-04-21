Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earth Wars ? Beast Saga Contest Winner & Full Comic Pages


Last week, we announced that Beast Wars was joining the Earth Wars with the addition of Optimus Primal and BW Megatron to the game. To celebrate, Space Ape is releasing a mini-comic by artist Nathan Webb that shows their arrival to the story, Quantum Beast Leap. The first three pages were released through fan sites and today we have all 3 available for you to view. The conclusion to the story will be voted on during a live stream with Space Ape via their Twitch channel soon! On top of this, during &#187; Continue Reading.

