Jonnydark Beast Machine Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Brantford, On Posts: 401

Is Hasbro Okay? I have had a lot of unfortunate moments when certain people hint that Hasbro is kind of going through an awkward phase.







Some things that have happened:





- The former CEO who pushed for Hollywood and was by all accounts a beloved compassionate leader died. so they naturally are a little directionless. But it feels like their current problems are deeper than just this.







- they don't understand their community sometimes. Like when they were going to charge podcasters for using D&D in their shows. At least they reversed course... But just blundering into that seemed really focusing on short term dollars rather than long term good will.







- a employee of a retail store told me "Hasbro is really hard to work with right now... Thats why we don't have consistent levels of Hasbro merchandise stock." This feels so strange to me... It feels like retailers should be their best buds and partners. To have front line retail employees saying stuff like that feels really short sighted of Hasbro. Rise of the Beasts came and went but my local shops had almost no merch for it.







I get that its hard to balance the books and also run a huge multinational. I just wish i could give each of the people working there , executives to the shipping department, the book "The Infinfite Game" by Simon Sinek. Their mission needs to be something more inspiring than make money. They have to have longer term vision than it seems they have now. I know this is such arm chair advice... But they need to figure out their "Just Cause"... Some vision of the future of play, stories and toys that doesn't exist now. Something worth building. There are way easier ways to generate lots of money than transmedia brand marketing. Why do this at all if it isn't for some greater purpose than shareholder profits?







Anyway... I sincerely hope the company finds its cause before completely imploding.





__________________