Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Siege Official Images and Details from Toy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,197
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Siege Official Images and Details from Toy


Last but not least here are the official images and product descriptions for Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Siege figures revealed at or around Toy Fair 2019. Included are: Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Commander WFC-S28 Jetfire Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Leader WFC-S40 Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Voyager WFC-S39 Thundercracker Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Voyager WFC-S38 Autobot Springer Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters WFC-S30 Caliburst Transformers Toy Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Battle Masters WFC-S31 Smashdown &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Siege Official Images and Details from Toy Fair 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series VI - Smokescreen MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Reissue TFC-09 Starscream MIB complete w/ DVD
Transformers
Justitoys Trailer for 20th Ann. Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP-4
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series V - Tracks MISB
Transformers
Transformers Iron Factory EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff - Set of 3 Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.