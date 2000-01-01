Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page spida1a
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:15 PM   #1
dingd0ng
Animated
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,759
spida1a
Sold Chris MB-03 Movie Best Megatron, smooth transaction and great communication. Hope you enjoy it!!!
__________________
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
dingd0ng is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:53 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,515
Re: spida1a
Another perfect transaction with spida!Thx for the great deal and awesome communication...pleasure meeting u!!
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mini Cassettes Frenzy, Rewind & Eject w Bonus CDMW-07a Power Up
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Bandai Jetfire Figure
Transformers
MISB Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Human Alliance Autobot Jazz AUTHENTIC
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 6 Autobots incl. Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon 2017
Transformers
Transformers Exclusive MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon Toronto 2017
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.