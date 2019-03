Next Main Transformers Movie Is A Reboot Says Lorenzo Di Bonaventura

Speaking to Gamespot , Transformers Live Action Movie Series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has stated that the next main Transformers movie, which was announced not too long ago, will be a reboot. Yes, we couldn’t believe what we are hearing either but, he actually used the ‘R-Word’ this time; after so many months of denying the existence of the term and its implications. “The main Transformers movie we are working on is a reboot, and I will say that the Bumblebee sequel will be more directly linked to the timeline that we set up.” So, what about the statement » Continue Reading. The post Next Main Transformers Movie Is A Reboot Says Lorenzo Di Bonaventura appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM