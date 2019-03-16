Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Next Main Transformers Movie Is A Reboot Says Lorenzo Di Bonaventura


Speaking to Gamespot, Transformers Live Action Movie Series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has stated that the next main Transformers movie, which was announced not too long ago, will be a reboot. Yes, we couldn’t believe what we are hearing either but, he actually used the ‘R-Word’ this time; after so many months of denying the existence of the term and its implications. “The main Transformers movie we are working on is a reboot, and I will say that the Bumblebee sequel will be more directly linked to the timeline that we set up.” So, what about the <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2019/03/16/more-info-regarding-the-future-of-the-transformers-movie-franchise-2019-and-beyond-385389">statement &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Next Main Transformers Movie Is A Reboot Says Lorenzo Di Bonaventura appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:53 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Re: Next Main Transformers Movie Is A Reboot Says Lorenzo Di Bonaventura
This guys is now basically farting movie news daily... and I don't trust any of it.
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
