Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page BlackZarak's TF Sales Thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
BlackZarak
Beast Machine
BlackZarak's Ebay Auctions
BlackZarak's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Barrie, Ontario
Posts: 482
BlackZarak's TF Sales Thread
Item descriptions and sale details are described as posted on kijiji.ca. Please read listings before you ask!

MP Skywarp (MP-6): https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1421333889

MP Thundercracker (MP-7): https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1421333981

ROTF Leader Class Optimus Prime & Jetfire: https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1421334866
__________________
BlackZarak is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Diaclone Reboot DA-14 & 15 Big Powered GV & Dianauts Transformers
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Devastator Constructicon Giftset MIB Original Boxed
Transformers
Iron Factory IF EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff Transformers New Unopened Set Of 3
Transformers
Iron Factory IF Ex-22 23 24 War Giant Set Bruticus NEW Transformers
Transformers
Fansproject Saurus Ryu-Oh Dinoking Set MIB Complete Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF EX20R Tyrant?s Wings Starscream New Transformers
Transformers
MMC Mastermind Reformatted R-17 Carnifex Overlord MIB Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.