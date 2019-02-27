|
Bumblebee ? Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome Comic Preview
As we had previously reported
*the Blu-ray release of the Bumblebee Movie will include an all-new motion comic Bumblebee – Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome and additionally, it will include a printed copy of the motion comic. Via Comicbook.com
*we can share for you the first look of this comic book. This seems to be a sequel of the events of the Bumblebee Movie, as we see our yellow scout facing Soundwave and his cassettes: Ravage (seen in the movie), Laserbeak and Rumble. All of them in a fresh design in the same style as we saw » Continue Reading.
