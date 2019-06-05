Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,836

Transformers Trading Card Game: Behind the SIEGE with Matt Smith



In the midst of many excellent Wave 3 card previews across the fandom, Transformers Trading Card Creative Lead Matt Smith explains the team’s decisions regarding the selection of card artwork style and the alignment of character reveals with Siege toy releases. The art is very dark with harsh, bright, sometimes neon lights creeping their way through the black. We knew keeping this look was paramount toward representing Siege in our game. While I do enjoy picking out comic art for our battle cards, in order to keep everything on theme we needed to commission it all. One rule we tried



The post







More... In the midst of many excellent Wave 3 card previews across the fandom, Transformers Trading Card Creative Lead Matt Smith explains the team’s decisions regarding the selection of card artwork style and the alignment of character reveals with Siege toy releases. The art is very dark with harsh, bright, sometimes neon lights creeping their way through the black. We knew keeping this look was paramount toward representing Siege in our game. While I do enjoy picking out comic art for our battle cards, in order to keep everything on theme we needed to commission it all. One rule we tried » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Trading Card Game: Behind the SIEGE with Matt Smith appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca