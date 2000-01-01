ssjgoku22 Crossover Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 1,448

Re: Captain America mp10 Quote: sarmick01 Originally Posted by Does anyone know where I can find one of these in canada?



https://showzstore.com/pre-order-lew...led_p1324.html



If it is that figure, you won't find it in Canada. It's a Chinese, really upscaled ko. That's probably the best price in the link too. Do you mean this:If it is that figure, you won't find it in Canada. It's a Chinese, really upscaled ko. That's probably the best price in the link too.

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________