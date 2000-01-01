Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:35 AM   #1
sarmick01
Canadian Slag
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 3,036
Captain America mp10
Does anyone know where I can find one of these in canada?
sarmick01 is offline
Old Today, 01:52 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Crossover
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,448
Re: Captain America mp10
Quote:
Originally Posted by sarmick01 View Post
Does anyone know where I can find one of these in canada?
Do you mean this:

https://showzstore.com/pre-order-lew...led_p1324.html

If it is that figure, you won't find it in Canada. It's a Chinese, really upscaled ko. That's probably the best price in the link too.
ssjgoku22 is offline
