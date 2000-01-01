Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Captain America mp10
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:35 AM
#
1
sarmick01
Canadian Slag
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 3,036
Captain America mp10
Does anyone know where I can find one of these in canada?
__________________
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=18619
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=sarmick01
sarmick01
View Public Profile
Send a private message to sarmick01
Find More Posts by sarmick01
Today, 01:52 AM
#
2
ssjgoku22
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,448
Re: Captain America mp10
Quote:
Originally Posted by
sarmick01
Does anyone know where I can find one of these in canada?
Do you mean this:
https://showzstore.com/pre-order-lew...led_p1324.html
If it is that figure, you won't find it in Canada. It's a Chinese, really upscaled ko. That's probably the best price in the link too.
__________________
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ssjgoku22
Find More Posts by ssjgoku22
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Hasbro TRANSFORMERS (2007) Cyber Slammers - DECEPTICON BARRICADE
Transformers 2007 Movie Cyber Slammers Bumblebee
G1 Transformers Lot Mostructor Firefly Slog Bristleback Head Fist Lot Vintage
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers Studio Series 17 Shadow Raider NEW Sealed FREE SHIPPING
transformers beastwars dinobot MP-41
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:26 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.