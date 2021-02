Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,103

IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 Burcham Cover A Artwork



Our March solicitations coverage receives an update from series artist and TFW2005 member Josh Burcham via the reveal of his Transformers Beast Wars issue #2 cover A artwork: Thank you all for picking up the book!! You’re all amazing! Stick around for issue 2! You’re not gonna want to miss it ? Look for this issue to be available on March 3rd, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist) Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by



