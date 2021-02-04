|
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 Burcham Cover A Artwork
Our March solicitations coverage receives an update from series artist and TFW2005 member Josh Burcham via the reveal of his Transformers Beast Wars issue #2 cover A artwork: Thank you all for picking up the book!! You’re all amazing! Stick around for issue 2! You’re not gonna want to miss it ? Look for this issue to be available on March 3rd, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist) Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 Burcham Cover A Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca