Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,561
Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Cogman Front Packaging Art Leaked


At this point we don’t even need to mention*where the content denoted by*the*title came from. Indeed, courtesy of our regular Weibo leaker comes the front packaging art of Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Cogman. The same user previously leaked the back of the packaging featuring the vehicle mode. It is also interesting to note that the sword on this packaging art is*closely similar to the sword*spotted with Cade Yeager on various leaked set photos. You can check out the art, after the jump. &#160;

The post Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Cogman Front Packaging Art Leaked appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
