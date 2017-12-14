Thanks to Newsarama
*we have information of the upcoming*Free Comic Book Day 2018 Transformers: Unicron The Darkest Hour #0. The issue is listed among the*May 2018 Free Comic Book Day*solicitations listed by Newsarama. IDW brought Unicron at the very end of their last multi-crossover First Strike, but we are still waiting to know what the role of the chaos bringer will be on the IDW universe. We are pleases to know that fan-favorite artist Alex Milne is working on this issue. You can read the description below but be cautious since it may contain spoilers for you: Transformers: Unicron The » Continue Reading.
