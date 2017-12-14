Via Weibo user*TF?-????
*we have our first full color mold of*Generation Toys GT-8A Sergeant (G1 Streetwise) for your viewing pleasure. Generation Toys GT-8A Sergeant is a great modern rendition of G1 Protectobot Streetwise, and it is part of*GT-8 Guardian/Defensor. As you can see from the images, the robot mode is very articulated and great for display in dynamic poses, while the alt mode is very integrated and with nice details on it. We hope more images of the rest of Generation Toys Protectobots will surface soon, but while you wait you can check out the mirrored » Continue Reading.
