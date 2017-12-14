Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,375
Generation Toys GT-8A Sergeant (G1 Streetwise)


Via Weibo user TF?-???? we have our first full color mold of Generation Toys GT-8A Sergeant (G1 Streetwise) for your viewing pleasure. Generation Toys GT-8A Sergeant is a great modern rendition of G1 Protectobot Streetwise, and it is part of GT-8 Guardian/Defensor. As you can see from the images, the robot mode is very articulated and great for display in dynamic poses, while the alt mode is very integrated and with nice details on it. We hope more images of the rest of Generation Toys Protectobots will surface soon, but while you wait you can check out the mirrored

The post Generation Toys GT-8A Sergeant (G1 Streetwise) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



