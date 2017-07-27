Thanks to Ben Lai on Facebook
*and our sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have our first images of the impressive*Flame Toys-03 Star Saber Prototype. Flame Toys brings us a highly detailed prototype of their IDW Star Saber. Similar to their previous and impressive figures of Drift
*(available) and Tarn
*(prototype only) this is an officially licensed non-transformable figure but with an incredible level of detail, articulation and gimmicks. The images come from the*Hong Kong Toysoul convention but there’s no information on price or release date yet. Be sure to come back for more information once it’s available. You can check the mirrored » Continue Reading.
