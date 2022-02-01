Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:49 PM
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
FEZaid's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,231
Transformers Legacy Minerva released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member, yours truly, FEZaid for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Minerva has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.
Today, 03:46 PM
First It Giveth
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 45
Re: Transformers Legacy Minerva released in Canada
I got this number from a thread on TFW2005. Does anyone know if this what I give to a GameStop employee to place a preorder or check their system?
Autobot Minerva: EAN # 5010994154486
Today, 03:57 PM
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
FEZaid's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,231
Re: Transformers Legacy Minerva released in Canada
I have the sku:772828
