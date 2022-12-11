December’s second week brings us new Studio Series and Legacy toys in Argentina, Australia and Germany, and more EarthSpark toys in Malaysia and Singapore. Studio Series Wave 15 & 16 Deluxe, Wave 8 & 9 Leader And Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Prime In Argentina
*?*2005 Boards member*Brave Magnus*found Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxe SS-81 Wheeljack, SS-84 Ironhide and SS-85 Arcee, SS 86-11 G1 Perceptor, Leader SS 86-12 Coronation Starscream, SS 86-15 Sludge and Legacy Voyager Jhiaxus and Soudnwave (Siege re-release) at Cebra and*Kinderland stores in Buenos Aires. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-179#post-20845289">Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe, Voyager & Leader, Studio Series Wave 18 Deluxe » Continue Reading.
