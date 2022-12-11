Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:20 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 2


December's second week brings us new Studio Series and Legacy toys in Argentina, Australia and Germany, and more EarthSpark toys in Malaysia and Singapore. Studio Series Wave 15 & 16 Deluxe, Wave 8 & 9 Leader And Legacy Wave 2 Voyager Prime In Argentina – 2005 Boards member Brave Magnus found Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxe SS-81 Wheeljack, SS-84 Ironhide and SS-85 Arcee, SS 86-11 G1 Perceptor, Leader SS 86-12 Coronation Starscream, SS 86-15 Sludge and Legacy Voyager Jhiaxus and Soudnwave (Siege re-release) at Cebra and Kinderland stores in Buenos Aires.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up – December Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



