IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Full Preview
Thanks to an article on SyFy.com website
*we can share for you the full preview of*Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1. This 5-page preview brings us Bumblebee during the*1960s-era in London. He’s been recruited for a mission by MI6. The article features some comments of writer John Barber: “I couldnt be more excited for the action, adventure, and heart this film promises to deliver,” he told SYFY WIRE. “For the prequel comic knowing the movie had the 1980s covered we went back further, to the time when we know Bumblebee was on Earth but before he finds himself in the » Continue Reading.
