IDW Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Full Preview

Thanks to an article on SyFy.com website we can share for you the full preview of Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1. This 5-page preview brings us Bumblebee during the 1960s-era in London. He's been recruited for a mission by MI6. The article features some comments of writer John Barber: "I couldn't be more excited for the action, adventure, and heart this film promises to deliver," he told SYFY WIRE. "For the prequel comic — knowing the movie had the 1980s covered — we went back further, to the time when we know Bumblebee was on Earth but before he finds himself in the