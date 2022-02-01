Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MahtimusPrime09
MahtimusPrime09's Collection
Hey y'all.

I've been meaning to make a collection thread for some time (literally a few years) so here this goes. I just recently dusted my whole collection and displayed it differently, giving me the perfect opportunity to get some shots in and make this little photo montage.

I apologize in advance for the quality of the photos. I took them on an iPhone XR but I'm definitely no photographer. I also apologize for the vast amount of photos. Unfortunately the collection is starting to get a wee bit crammed and I realized that close-up shots were preferential for such a thread. I really need to get another room .

I've also decided to split the collection into 4 posts as I have 5 shelves and 3 of them will have enough photos of their own (the other 2 are smaller so I'm combining them GESTALT style )

Ok I lied. It'll be 5 posts.

Post #1: The Long Shelf
Post #2: The Long Wooden Shelf
Post #3: The Glass Detolf
Post #4: The Left Shelf
In case anyone reads this within the next 15 minutes, I'm not done the ensuing posts yet.

Hope you all enjoy.
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

MahtimusPrime09
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Collection
Behold: the long shelf (Boxes on the floor are comics, another encounter for another time)
Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf.jpg Views: 3 Size: 95.6 KB ID: 52326

Big boys for life: CHUG combiners, Supreme Starscream & Lego Optimus Prime
Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf top (1 of 2).jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.9 KB ID: 52327Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf top (2 of 2).jpg Views: 2 Size: 90.5 KB ID: 52328

It's Bayverse time: Decepticons
Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 2nd row (1 of 3).jpg Views: 2 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 52329Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 2nd row (2 of 3).jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 52316Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 2nd row (3 of 3).jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.9 KB ID: 52317

It's Bayverse time: Autobots
Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 3rd row (1 of 4).jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.2 KB ID: 52318Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 3rd row (2 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.3 KB ID: 52319Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 3rd row (3 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.2 KB ID: 52320Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf 3rd row (4 of 4).jpg Views: 1 Size: 95.1 KB ID: 52321

MISCfits: the MISC Bayverse collection. By MISC I mean miscellaneous (and Trypticon)
Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf bottom (1 of 4).jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.5 KB ID: 52322Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf bottom (2 of 4).jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.0 KB ID: 52323Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf bottom (3 of 4).jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.9 KB ID: 52324Click image for larger version Name: Long shelf bottom (4 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.3 KB ID: 52325
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

MahtimusPrime09
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Collection
Behold: my long wood shelf (2nd photo contains more comics, my TCG collection, posters and a DOTM blaster)
Click image for larger version Name: Wooden shelf.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.7 KB ID: 52336Click image for larger version Name: Comics, cards, posters & blaster.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.6 KB ID: 52337

Doo-dads and oddballs: The Loyal Subjects, Robot Heroes, bobbleheads, PEZ & more
Click image for larger version Name: Wooden shelf (1 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.2 KB ID: 52331

The Grail: Masterpiece Decepticons
Click image for larger version Name: Wooden shelf (2 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.9 KB ID: 52332

The Grail: Masterpiece Autobots
Click image for larger version Name: Wooden shelf (3 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.5 KB ID: 52333

Biggest boys for life: the Titans (and their little helpers)
Click image for larger version Name: Wooden shelf (4 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.2 KB ID: 52334
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

MahtimusPrime09
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Collection
Behold: the glass Detolf
Click image for larger version Name: Detolf.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.4 KB ID: 52338

On a high shelf far, far away: the Star Wars/Transformers collection
Click image for larger version Name: Detolf (1 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 78.3 KB ID: 52339

Comic to life: a Mastermind Creations story
Click image for larger version Name: Detolf (2 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.0 KB ID: 52340

Only the Bots are good enough: The Kreon Autobots
Click image for larger version Name: Detolf (3 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.6 KB ID: 52341

Only the Cons are good enough: The Kreon Decepticons
Click image for larger version Name: Detolf (4 of 4).jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.4 KB ID: 52342
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

MahtimusPrime09
Re: MahtimusPrime09's Collection
Behold: the left shelf (my best name yet )
Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.1 KB ID: 52353
*Note: the black box hugging the shelf is the one and only Bayverse Optimus Prime sword from Alien Attack

CHUGRtSUT30LAoESSCWUWTRPotPSERKL (most of the CHUG related lines all in one): CHUG Autobots
Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (1 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.7 KB ID: 52344Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (2 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.3 KB ID: 52345Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (3 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.1 KB ID: 52346Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (4 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.0 KB ID: 52347

Game to life: The Fall of Cybertron Autobots
Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (5 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.7 KB ID: 52348Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (6 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.4 KB ID: 52349

Find, sealed and considered: The Prime/Beast Hunters hall
Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (7 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 100.9 KB ID: 52350Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (8 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.4 KB ID: 52351Click image for larger version Name: Left shelf (9 of 9).jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 52352
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

