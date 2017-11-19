Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
KidRobot Transformers vs. G. I. Joe Keychains


Hasbro licensed KidRobot items continue to trickle in. Thanks to another online retailer Entertainment Earth, we have with us our first look at*Transformers vs G. I. Joe Keychains. The character roster is the same as previously revealed Pins and PVC Figures. Product description is as follows: Transformers vs. G.I. Joe Key Chain Display Tray It's Transformers vs. G.I. Joe! Key chains based on the critically acclaimed maxiseries comic. Stylized as an homage to Jack Kirby and the Silver Age of Comic Books. Display tray contains 24 randomly selected key chains. Based on the critically acclaimed maxiseries comic by John

